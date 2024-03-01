News & Insights

Boston Scientific: FDA Approves AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon - Quick Facts

March 01, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has received FDA approval for the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon, which is indicated to treat coronary in-stent restenosis in patients with coronary artery disease. The company noted that it is the first coronary drug-coated balloon in U.S. and provides safe, effective alternative to treat coronary in-stent restenosis and reduce risk of reoccurrence.

The company said AGENT DCB is available in Europe, parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America for the treatment of patients with ISR and previously untreated small vessel coronary disease. Boston Scientific plans to launch it in the U.S. in the coming months.

