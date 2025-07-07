BioTech
BSX

Boston Scientific Reports FDA Approval For Expanded Labeling For FARAPULSE

July 07, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific (BSX) has received FDA approval to expand the instructions for use labeling for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System. The updated labeling now includes approval for the system in the treatment of drug refractory, symptomatic persistent atrial fibrillation, an arrythmia in which the heart beats abnormally for at least seven days.

The company said FDA approval for expanded labeling was supported by clinical evidence from phase one of the ADVANTAGE AF clinical trial. Boston Scientific expects CE mark as well as approval in Japan and China in the coming months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.