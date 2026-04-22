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Boston Scientific Lowers FY26 Guidance

April 22, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific (BSX) said it now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2026 to be approximately 7.0 to 8.5 percent on a reported basis and 6.5 to 8.0 percent on an organic basis. The company now estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain items, of $3.34 to $3.41. The company previously estimated net sales growth to be approximately 10.5 to 11.5 percent on a reported basis and 10.0 to 11.0 percent on an organic basis, and adjusted EPS, excluding items, of $3.43 to $3.49.

The company estimates net sales growth for the second quarter of 2026 to be approximately 5.5 to 7.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 to 7.0 percent on an organic basis. The company estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain items, of $0.82 to $0.84.

First quarter GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders was $1.341 billion or $0.90 per share compared to $674 million or $0.45 per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.80 compared to $0.75, a year ago. Reported net sales were $5.203 billion, an increase of 11.6 percent on a reported basis; and 9.4 percent on an operational and organic basis.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boston Scientific shares are down 0.22 percent to $59.36.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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