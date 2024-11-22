Boston Scientific Launches 2025 Incentive Programs

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Boston Scientific ( (BSX) ).

Boston Scientific Corporation has unveiled its 2025 Annual Bonus Plan and Performance Share Programs, promising enticing incentives for its workforce. The bonus plan offers cash rewards based on corporate performance metrics, while the performance share programs align executive compensation with shareholder interests through benchmarks in total shareholder return and organic net sales growth. These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to rewarding performance and aligning employee motivations with business success.

