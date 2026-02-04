Markets
Boston Scientific Corp Profit Climbs In Q4

February 04, 2026 — 06:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $672 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.201 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $5.286 billion from $4.561 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $672 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $5.286 Bln vs. $4.561 Bln last year.

