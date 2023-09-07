Boston Scientific (BSX) WATCHMAN FLX Pro Gets FDA Approval

Boston Scientific, Inc. BSX recently announced receiving the FDA approval for the latest-generation WATCHMAN FLX Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device. The latest device is intended to advance the procedural performance and safety of the WATCHMAN technology. The device now features a polymer coating, visualization markers and a broader size matrix to treat a wider range of patients.

The recent development will fortify Boston Scientific’s Cardiology segment.

More on WATCHMAN FLX Pro Device

The WATCHMAN FLX Pro device is based on the WATCHMAN FLXTM LAACdevice's demonstrated safety and operational performance. The most recent WATCHMAN FLX Pro device has been improved with a coating meant to decrease device-related thrombus and promote quicker, more regulated healing and endothelization of the device surface. Additionally, newly-added visualization indicators are meant to improve device placement for the best LAA sealing.

The WATCHMAN FLX Pro device will be assessed in the post-market HEAL-LAA research, which will start in the coming weeks and track the progress of about 1,000 patients with NVAF who had the device implanted at 60 sites in the United States.

Significance of the New Device

Per Boston Scientific’s management, the newest LAAC technology, intended to improve post-procedure healing, increase the accuracy of WATCHMAN FLX Pro implants, and broaden the size range of treated appendages, is now available to clinicians in the United States. The WATCHMAN FLX technology has been improved, speeding up implant procedures and letting doctors give their patients the best possible care.

The fully rounded design that enables medical professionals to enter and move around the left atrial appendage securely is one of the primary features of the WATCHMAN FLX Pro device that has been carried over from the original WATCHMAN FLX. The company believes that the WATCHMAN device's progress also holds out hope for a future with lower thrombosis risk, which could allow patients to have a more straightforward post-implant medication regimen.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global left atrial appendage closure devices market size was estimated at $986.35 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.5% by 2030. The industry is witnessing strong demand, owing to the changes in lifestyle, better access to healthcare services and the rising geriatric population prone to CVDs. Furthermore, electrophysiology procedures represent a significant opportunity for the market.

Recent Developments

Boston Scientific has recently completed enrollment for the WATCHMAN FLX Pro CT pilot study, a single study design using multiple imaging modalities to assess post-procedural healing in the next generation of WATCHMAN FLX Pro. The company expects continued momentum within the WATCHMAN franchise supported by the anticipated approval of the WATCHMAN FLX Pro and the steerable sheath called Trusteer by the end of 2023.



In the second quarter of 2023, Boston Scientific noted that WATCHMAN’s organic sales grew 27% year over year. The U.S. demand remained strong and international growth was led by China and Japan.

Price Performance

In the past year, BSX shares have gained 29.9% against the industry’s fall of 2.9%.

