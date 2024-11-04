Boston Scientific To Acquire Medical Technology Company Cortex; Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Monday said it has agreed to acquire medical technology company Cortex, Inc.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Cortex's OptiMap, a diagnostic mapping solution, helps physicians to identify triggers outside of the pulmonary veins that are foundational to atrial fibrillation (AF), a heart rhythm disorder.

"We believe the addition of the Cortex technology complements our electrophysiology portfolio with a differentiated cardiac mapping offering to assist with complex AF cases," said Nick Spadea-Anello, global president, Electrophysiology, Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2025.

