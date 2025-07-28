Boston Sci Q2 Revenue Up 23%

Key Points Revenue climbed to $5.06 billion in Q2 2025, up 23% from the prior year period and 3.4% above analyst expectations.

Adjusted EPS reached $0.75 for Q2 2025, exceeding estimates for the quarter and adjusted EPS rose 21% year over year.

The Cardiovascular segment stood out, with revenue jumping 26.8% in Q2 2025 on strong demand for flagship heart devices.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a leading medical device maker known for its heart and surgical products, released second-quarter results on July 23, 2025. Revenue reached $5.06 billion for Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Adjusted EPS finished at $0.75 for Q2 2025 compared to a consensus estimate of $0.73. Driven by high performance in Cardiovascular devices, the period marked another quarter of strong execution, but management noted some lag in organic net sales growth in its MedSurg area and called attention to coming headwinds tied to $200 million in expected tariffs for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $0.75 $0.73 $0.62 21% EPS $0.53 $0.22 141% Revenue $5.06 billion $4.89 billion $4.12 billion 22.8% Revenue – Cardiovascular segment $3.35 billion $2.64 billion 26.8% Revenue – MedSurg segment $1.72 billion $1.48 billion 15.7%

Overview of Boston Scientific and Its Business Focus

The company specializes in developing and manufacturing medical devices that help diagnose and treat a variety of health conditions. Its two main operating groups are Cardiovascular, which includes devices for heart rhythm disorders, coronary interventions, and heart failure, and MedSurg, which makes products for surgery, urology, and pain management. Well-known offerings include the WATCHMAN FLX left atrial appendage closure device, used to reduce stroke risk in patients with irregular heartbeats, and FARAPULSE, a pulsed field ablation catheter platform for treating atrial fibrillation.

Boston Scientific’s strategy revolves around maintaining leadership in key heart and surgical device categories while pushing into new high-growth therapies through research and development and targeted acquisitions. It pursues new geographic markets, expands product indications, and invests heavily in clinical innovation. Meeting regulatory standards is essential given the complexity of getting new medical devices approved globally. The company’s success relies on continued product launches, consistently strong U.S. market performance, integration of acquired companies, and nimble management of regulatory and supply chain dynamics.

Quarter Review: Financial Results and Business Developments

Q2 2025 revenue (GAAP) of $5.06 billion grew 22.8% from the prior year and beat consensus estimates. This strong top-line was driven mainly by the Cardiovascular segment, where revenue hit $3.35 billion, up 26.8% (GAAP). Within this group, Cardiology was a standout, up 29.3% on a reported basis. U.S. performance led all markets, with revenue up 30.7 %.

MedSurg segment revenue (GAAP) reached $1.72 billion for Q2 2025, up 15.7% from the prior year period. However, Organic growth in this group lagged, especially in Endoscopy and Urology, due to the impact of recent acquisitions and some supply chain delays, with organic net sales growth of 7.8% in Endoscopy and 6.3% in Urology. While acquired businesses boosted reported results, underlying (organic) momentum was softer; management acknowledged that back orders and integration activity contributed to slower organic gain earlier in the year, but expects improvement as acquired brands mature and become part of baseline comparisons later this year.

Margin expansion was a theme. Gross profit (GAAP) rose from the previous year to $3.424 billion. GAAP net income jumped to $797 million, while adjusted net income climbed to $1.13 billion. These results reflect the company’s continued commitment to innovation and development of new platforms.

New product milestones played a critical role during the quarter. U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval expanded FARAPULSE’s label to address a wider range of atrial fibrillation patients. WATCHMAN FLX Pro received a CE Mark in Europe, paving the way for wider adoption. The company completed two strategic acquisitions: Intera Oncology, which makes hepatic artery infusion pumps and related chemotherapy products for liver cancer, and SoniVie, whose investigational device addresses high blood pressure using ultrasound-guided technology. Both deals broaden Boston Scientific’s reach into adjacent fast-growing treatment areas.

Geographically, the quarter was marked by exceptional reported net sales growth of 30.7% in the United States, with slower gains in Europe (reported net sales growth of 6.8%) and Latin America and Canada (reported net sales growth of 4.0%). Asia-Pacific performed well, particularly in Japan, which saw strong uptake of new electrophysiology and arrhythmia technologies. Growth in China remained positive, though pricing pressure from value-based procurement policies added a headwind. Overall, emerging markets contributed but trailed the pace set by the U.S. business.

One-time items included $83 million in restructuring charges, mainly from discontinuing underperforming aortic valve product lines, and a $46 million intangible asset impairment (GAAP).

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Boston Scientific raised its full-year 2025 guidance after the period’s strong results. It now expects net sales growth of 18–19% reported and 14–15% organic for FY2025, and adjusted earnings per share between $2.95 and $2.99. For Q3 2025, the company forecasts reported sales growth of 17.0–19.0%. and adjusted earnings per share of $0.70–$0.72. Guidance incorporates a $200 million negative impact from new tariffs, mostly expected to take effect in the second half of the year. Management aims to offset this headwind with continued revenue growth and targeted spending reductions in discretionary operating expenses.

The company continues to pursue its long-term strategy: investing in research and development, advancing new devices through clinical trials, and integrating recent acquisitions. Investors should monitor the pace of organic net sales growth within the MedSurg segment (7.0% organic growth in the quarter), the impact of tariffs in the second half, and the company’s ability to sustain top-line momentum in the U.S. as well as lift results in slower foreign markets over time. Regulatory wins, manufacturing optimization, and further clinical trial results for its new devices are also key themes as Boston Scientific moves through 2025 and beyond.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

