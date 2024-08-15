Boston Omaha Corporation Just Took 2 Big Steps in the Right Direction

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) hasn't exactly made many investors happy in 2024. It pulled the plug on arguably the most exciting part of the business, one of its co-CEOs abruptly left the company, and to call executive compensation of the past few years excessive would be an understatement. However, as I explain in this short video, two big recent news items should make investors smile.

Matt Frankel has positions in Boston Omaha. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

