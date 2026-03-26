Boston Beer's Flat to Lower Volume Outlook: Is 2026 a Reset Year?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM has entered 2026 with a cautious tone as management signals that shipment and depletion trends may remain pressured in the near term. The company is navigating shifting consumer preferences across hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages and ready-to-drink offerings while also investing in innovation and brand support. With category competition intensifying and demand patterns normalizing after pandemic-era spikes, 2026 could represent a transitional period rather than a strong rebound year.



Management expects shipment and depletion volumes to be flat to down mid-single digits in 2026, reflecting ongoing softness across legacy brands and uneven category growth. Recent results already highlight the pressure, with depletions declining roughly 6% and shipments falling about 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, the company projected earnings per share in the range of $8.50 to $11, while factoring in $20 million to $30 million in tariff-related costs and increased brand investments. These figures suggest that while profitability may remain relatively resilient, volume recovery is likely to take time.



Looking ahead, 2026 may serve as a reset year focused on stabilizing volumes rather than delivering immediate growth. Success will likely depend on the performance of newer offerings, continued distribution gains and disciplined cost management. If innovation initiatives and marketing investments translate into stronger consumer traction, the company could exit the year with improved momentum. However, until demand trends stabilize across key categories, the near-term outlook suggests consolidation rather than acceleration.

SAM’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 13.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%.

SAM Stock's Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is SAM a Value Play Stock?

SAM currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 21.46X, which is higher than the industry average of 14.01X and the sector average of 16.25X. This valuation positions the stock at a premium relative to both its sector and industry peers, suggesting that investors may be pricing in stronger growth prospects, brand strength or operational efficiency compared with competitors.

SAM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Constellation Brands Inc. STZ is the third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Brands’ fiscal 2026 sales and earnings suggests declines of 10.7% and 15.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. STZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern and Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carlsberg’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 34.9% and 17.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Heineken HEINY is engaged in producing and distributing beverages, including beer, cider, soft drinks and other beverages. The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heineken’s 2026 sales implies a decline of 8.2% from the previous year’s reported number, while the consensus mark for EPS suggests growth of 16.7%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heineken NV (HEINY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.