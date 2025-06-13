Boston Beer Enters Oversold Territory (SAM)

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 28.5, after changing hands as low as $210.2718 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 65.3. A bullish investor could look at SAM's 28.5 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares:
Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $209.67 per share, with $329.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.56.
