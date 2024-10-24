Bossini Appoints Adviser for Privatization Scheme

Bossini International Holdings Limited (HK:0592) has released an update.

Bossini International Holdings Limited has appointed Somerley Capital Limited as the independent financial adviser to guide its board and shareholders through a proposed privatization scheme. This move is part of a broader plan initiated by Dragon Leap Consumables Limited to take Bossini private via a scheme of arrangement. Investors are advised to be cautious as the plan’s success depends on meeting certain conditions.

