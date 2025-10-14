Bossard Group Q3 Sales Up 10.2%; Projects Cautious Q4 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Bossard Group reported that its third quarter group sales increased by 10.2 percent to 264.9 million Swiss francs from 240.4 million francs in the previous year. In local currency, sales growth amounted to 14.4 percent, while organic growth was 4.0 percent. The company noted that acquisitions contributed to an additional increase in sales.

The three market regions showed varied developments. In Europe, the Group achieved sales growth of 16.6 percent to 160.0 million francs in the third quarter, with local currency growth of 18.0 percent. In America, third-quarter sales increased by 1.8 percent to 56.9 million Swiss francs, reflecting a 9.6 percent rise in local currency. In Asia, Bossard recorded sales growth of 1.5 percent to 48.0 million Swiss francs, with local currency growth of 9.4 percent. In China, demand recovery continued, while Bossard benefited from production relocation trends in Malaysia and India.

Bossard expects subdued sales development in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the continued challenging market environment. In addition, headwinds from the current exchange rate levels are also anticipated in the fourth quarter.

For the full year 2025, Bossard expects sales between 1.055 billion francs and 1.065 billion francs, along with an EBIT margin around 10 percent. Although the further development of the economic environment in the coming quarters is difficult to predict, the Group remains optimistic about the future and continues to adhere to the defined medium-term financial targets and to the consistent implementation of Strategy 200.

