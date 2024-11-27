Boss Energy Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has witnessed a significant change in the interests of a substantial holder, with State Street Bank and Trust Company playing a pivotal role in various securities transactions. The company now sees a shift in voting power, affecting several ordinary shares held by major investment entities. This development may influence the market dynamics for Boss Energy, attracting attention from investors keen on stock movements.

