Borussia Dortmund Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB.DE) on Friday reported preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026, with profit surging from last year.

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 23.9 million euros to 25.6 million euros from 1.7 million euros last year. This is due primarily to a rise in net transfer income, which increased by 33.6 million euros as against the prior-year quarter to 52.9 million euros.

Revenue remained level year-on-year, at 107.0 million euros, compared to 107.3 million euros last year.

Consolidated net profit amounted to 22.9 million euros in the quarter ended, compared to prior-year quarter of 1.6 million euros, an increase of 21.3 million euros.

The Group's personnel expenses increased by 7.2 million euros from 58.9 million euros to 66.1 million euros in the first quarter of the financial year.

