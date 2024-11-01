News & Insights

Borr Drilling to Delist from Oslo Stock Exchange

November 01, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has announced the delisting of its shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange by December 31, 2024, following shareholder approval. The company will retain a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and shareholders can migrate their shares to the US market. This strategic move aims to streamline Borr Drilling’s market presence and simplify trading for investors.

