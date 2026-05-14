Borr Drilling (BORR) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 6.13

The average one-year price target for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) has been revised to $6.13 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of $5.52 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of $6.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borr Drilling. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 20.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BORR is 0.11%, an increase of 43.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 108,214K shares. The put/call ratio of BORR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen holds 3,976K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 81.42%.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,555K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,219K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares , representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 3,206K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing a decrease of 99.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 32.23% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,200K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares , representing a decrease of 174.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 46.53% over the last quarter.

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