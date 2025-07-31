BorgWarner Raises FY25 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 55% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.80 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.4 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 1.5 percent and up 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.44 to $3.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $13.6 billion an $14.2 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 2 percent and up 2 percent.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.35 per share on revenues of $14.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BorgWarner's Board of Directors also authorized an increase to its share repurchase program to $1 billion, allowing management to repurchase BorgWarner outstanding shares through 2028.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner declared a 55 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

