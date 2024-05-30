News & Insights

BorgWarner Promotes Fadool To COO

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced on Thursday that Joseph Fadool, presently serving as Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and as President and GM of Emissions, Thermal, and Turbo Systems, has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

In his new position, Fadool will oversee the Company's operations, with the business unit presidents reporting to him.

Fadool has been with BorgWarner since 2010 and previously held the position of Vice President for North American Electronic Operations at Continental Automotive Systems before joining BorgWarner.

