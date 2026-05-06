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BorgWarner Maintains FY26 Outlook; Q1 Net Profit Surges

May 06, 2026 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) maintained its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.87 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.3 billion, with organic sales decline of 3.5 to 1.5 percent.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to BorgWarner of $242 million or $1.16 per share, sharply higher than $157 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.24 per share, compared to $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up to $3.53 billion from $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales declined 4.2 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BWA is trading on the NYSE at $58.49, up $1.23 or 2.15 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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