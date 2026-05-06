BorgWarner Maintains FY26 Outlook; Q1 Net Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) maintained its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.87 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.3 billion, with organic sales decline of 3.5 to 1.5 percent.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to BorgWarner of $242 million or $1.16 per share, sharply higher than $157 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.24 per share, compared to $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up to $3.53 billion from $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales declined 4.2 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BWA is trading on the NYSE at $58.49, up $1.23 or 2.15 percent.

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