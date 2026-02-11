Markets
BWA

BorgWarner Loss Narrows In Q4; Guides FY26

February 11, 2026 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), an automotive supplier, on Wednesday reported its net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and guided through full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss earnings attributable to the company narrowed to $262 million from $405 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $1.23 versus $1.85 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.35 versus $1.01 last year.

On average, 13 analysts had expected the company to report $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss narrowed to $238 million from $316 million in the previous year.

Adjusted operating income increased to $427 million from $352 million last year.

Net sales increased to $3.57 billion from $3.44 billion in the prior year.

Further, net sales for the full year 2026 is expected to be between $14 billion and $14.3 billion.

Operating income for the full year 2026 is anticipated to range between $1.37 billion and $1.43 billion.

Adjusted operating income is anticipated to range between $1.5 billion and $1.57 billion for the full year 2026.

Earnings per share is anticipated to range between $4.74 and $4.91 for the full year 2026, and adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be between $5 and $5.20.

In the pre-market trading, BorgWarner is 0.04% higher at $54 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.