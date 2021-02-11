Markets
BWA

BorgWarner Issues 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said, for full year 2021, the company expects adjusted net earnings to be within a range of $3.85 to $4.25 per share. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.3 billion, a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 12% to 17%.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.18 compared to $1.17, a year ago. Fourth quarter net sales were $3.93 billion, up 53.4% from prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the impact of the Delphi Technologies acquisition, net sales were up 6.2%, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BWA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More