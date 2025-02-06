BORGWARNER Earnings Results: $BWA Reports Quarterly Earnings

BORGWARNER ($BWA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $3,439,000,000, missing estimates of $3,483,916,533 by $-44,916,533.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BWA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BORGWARNER Insider Trading Activity
BORGWARNER insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERIC LISSALDE (President and CEO) sold 154,000 shares for an estimated $5,329,755
- STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,044 shares for an estimated $1,452,227.
- VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,692 shares for an estimated $1,355,127.
- PAUL ARTHUR FARRELL (EVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,266 shares for an estimated $698,536
- TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $320,005.
- ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $197,334
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BORGWARNER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of BORGWARNER stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,882,337 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $140,890,009
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,985,615 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,347,968
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,745,805 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,645,263
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,901,963 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,022,237
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,659,735 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,231,783
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,462,028 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,056,996
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,216,118 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,132,922
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.