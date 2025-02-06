BORGWARNER Earnings Results: $BWA Reports Quarterly Earnings

BORGWARNER ($BWA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $3,439,000,000, missing estimates of $3,483,916,533 by $-44,916,533.

BORGWARNER Insider Trading Activity

BORGWARNER insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERIC LISSALDE (President and CEO) sold 154,000 shares for an estimated $5,329,755

STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,044 shares for an estimated $1,452,227 .

. VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,692 shares for an estimated $1,355,127 .

. PAUL ARTHUR FARRELL (EVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,266 shares for an estimated $698,536

TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $320,005 .

. ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $197,334

BORGWARNER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of BORGWARNER stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

