BorgWarner (BWA) to Buy Eldor Corporation's EHS Business

BorgWarner Inc. BWA and Eldor Corporation have signed a Share Purchase Agreement, according to which BorgWarner has agreed to buy Eldor Corporation’s Electric Hybrid System business segment for €75 million at closing. The buyout is expected to complement and consolidate BorgWarner’s electric product portfolio.



Eldor is a leader in the automotive business and a supplier to the main automotive manufacturers across the world. It operates in 20 locations, including Italy, Germany, the USA, China, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and South Korea. Eldor’s EHS segment manufactures components like onboard chargers (OBCs), DC/DC converters and integrated high-voltage boxes. All these components are expected to complement BorgWarner’s existing electric product portfolio.



The acquisition will enhance BorgWarner’s engineering capabilities. With the acquired potential, it can design compact and efficient 400V and 800V onboard chargers that are compatible with the variety of regional grid configurations found globally. It will also add innovative and cost-efficient high-frequency DC/DC converter technology to the portfolio.



The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.



BorgWarner anticipates that Eldor's EHS division will yield €25 million in revenues throughout the entire year of 2023. With regard to BorgWarner's Charging Forward 2027 goals, the company foresees revenues reaching approximately €250 million by 2027. Also, BorgWarner’s 2023 electrification revenues are expected to increase to more than $1.5-$1.8 billion, up from $870 million in 2022.



Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner, said that Eldor’s technology is a great addition to BorgWarner’s ePropulsion portfolio, specifically because it relates to expanding high-voltage power electronics beyond the inverter.

