BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, BorgWarner (BWA) reported revenue of $3.57 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Organic Net Sales Change : 0.8% versus -1.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.8% versus -1.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Turbos & Thermal Technologies : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Net Sales- Drivetrain & Morse Systems : $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Net Sales- PowerDrive Systems : $623 million compared to the $569.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $623 million compared to the $569.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Net Sales- Battery & Charging Systems : $149 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $162.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $149 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $162.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Net Sales- Inter-segment eliminations : $-12 million versus $-11.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $-12 million versus $-11.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Turbos & Thermal Technologies : $198 million compared to the $213.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $198 million compared to the $213.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Battery & Charging Systems : $2 million versus $4.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2 million versus $4.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- PowerDrive Systems : $28 million compared to the $-24.3 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $28 million compared to the $-24.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Drivetrain & Morse Systems: $271 million compared to the $244.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of BorgWarner have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

