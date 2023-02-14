BorgWarner Appoints CEO, CFO For The Spun-off Co. PHINIA

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), an automotive supplier, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the spun-off company, intended to be named PHINIA Inc.

PHINIA Inc.is the result of the previously announced spin-off of BorgWarner's Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

BorgWarner has appointed Brady Ericson as CEO of the new firm, followed by Chris Gropp as CFO.

Ericson began his career at BorgWarner in 2000 and has served as Vice President of BorgWarner and President and General Manager of BorgWarner Fuel Systems and Aftermarket since March 2022.

Gropp started her career at BorgWarner in 2001, serving most recently as Vice President of Finance for Fuel Systems and Aftermarket since 2020.

The proposed spin-off is expected to be completed in late 2023.

PHINIA will focus on fuel systems, starters, alternators and aftermarket distribution with balanced and synergistic exposure among Commercial Vehicle, Light Vehicle, and Aftermarket end markets.

