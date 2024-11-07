News & Insights

BorgWarner Announces Leadership Change and Dividend

November 07, 2024

BorgWarner ( (BWA) ) has shared an announcement.

BorgWarner Inc. is undergoing significant leadership changes as Frederic B. Lissalde, the current President and CEO, announces his retirement effective February 6, 2025. Joseph F. Fadool, the current Executive Vice President and COO, will succeed him. Fadool’s new compensation package includes an annual base salary of $1.25 million and a long-term incentive target of $8.125 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, showcasing its commitment to shareholder value amid its transition to eMobility.

