Borg Warner Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Borg Warner Inc. (BWA):

Earnings: -$405 million in Q4 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.85 in Q4 vs. $0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.96 per share Revenue: $3.439 billion in Q4 vs. $3.522 billion in the same period last year.

