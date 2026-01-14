Bored in Retirement? 5 Things to Do.

Key Points

So you were excited to end your career, but now you're retired and realize you just don't have enough things to keep busy with. It's not an uncommon scenario. But here's how to keep yourself occupied in retirement so your mental health doesn't take a turn for the worse.

1. Go back to work

If you have a nice amount of retirement savings, you may not need extra income. But working can benefit you even if you're set financially. It could keep your mind sharp and help anchor your weeks. And don't worry -- you're allowed to hold down a job even if you're collecting Social Security.

2. Find a volunteer role

If you're comfortable financially in retirement, there's no saying you have to work for pay. Seek out a volunteer role that's meaningful for you. Feeling good about giving back could improve your mood on a whole.

3. Join a club -- or start one

Meeting new people is a great thing to do in retirement, because the more connections you have, the more options you might have for staying busy. See if your community center or house of worship has a club that sparks your interest. And if you don't find one, create one. There's no reason why you can't be the person to start your neighborhood gardening club.

4. Learn something new

Learning can be an exciting experience, and it could be just the thing that helps you enjoy retirement more. Look into online classes or courses at your nearby community college. Or take the plunge and learn to play the drums like you've always wanted to.

5. Get a pet

Many retirees struggle with loneliness. Adopting a pet not only keeps you busy, but gives you ongoing companionship. It's a win-win.

Being bored in retirement on a regular basis could lead to mental health issues over time. If you're not busy enough, take control of the situation so you don't fall into a negative cycle.

