Bordetella Vaccine For Kennel Cough In Dogs

If you have a social dog or one that you board often, you may be familiar with kennel cough, a contagious canine respiratory disease. Fortunately, there are ways to keep your pooch protected with various vaccines available, one of which is the Bordetella vaccine.

What Is the Bordetella Vaccine for Dogs?

The Bordetella vaccine for dogs is an immunization that adds protection against the infectious respiratory disease known as kennel cough. The disease is caused by Bordetella bronchiseptica, a contagious bacteria that infects the windpipe and bronchial tubes, says Dr. Joe Peterson, D.V.M. and medical director at VCA North Division Animal Medical Center, an animal hospital that offers wellness and preventative care for pets in Spokane, Washington.

While kennel cough is not fatal, it can lead to other potentially deadly diseases such as bronchopneumonia or chronic bronchitis, especially for puppies, seniors or immunocompromised dogs. Symptoms of kennel cough include lethargy, decreased appetite, fever and a distinct, honking cough.

The Bordetella vaccine for dogs is considered a core vaccine, which means it’s recommended for all dogs unless there is a specific medical reason not to vaccinate.

Depending on how the vaccine is administered, puppies should be vaccinated as early as 6 weeks of age, with two boosters given over the course of the following two months. After, dogs are recommended to receive a Bordetella booster every year.

How the Bordetella Vaccine Combats Kennel Cough

Similar to how some human vaccinations work, the Bordetella vaccine causes your dog’s body to mount an immune response against the Bordetella virus. It can prevent kennel cough in dogs, or lessen their symptoms should they still contract it.

“The booster injection introduces a small volume of the modified disease into the body, which imitates an infection and primes the immune system to respond to the real disease when/if encountered,” Peterson says.

The Bordetella vaccine can be given either by injection, directly into the cheek pouch, or through nose drops.

“This allows local immunity to develop on the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and windpipe where the infectious agents first attack and provides more rapid protection against infection than the injectable vaccine,” Peterson says.

Does My Dog Need a Bordetella Vaccine?

Since Bordetella is considered a core vaccine, all puppies should be fully vaccinated by 14 weeks of age. But not all adult dogs will continue to need boosters throughout their life.

For example, if your dog is social and often around other dogs, your dog is at a high risk of contracting kennel cough, and a Bordetella vaccine is likely recommended.

“Bordetella vaccination is highly recommended for dogs that are boarded, groomed or interact with other dogs in areas such as dog parks or dog daycare,” Peterson says.

Most kennel facilities require a booster vaccination before boarding. If your dog often stays at home or is seldom around other dogs, talk to your veterinarian about whether or not the vaccination is necessary.

How Long Is a Bordetella Shot Good For?

How long the Bordetella shot is good for depends on how it was administered. The intranasal and oral Bordetella vaccinations are good for one year, according to Peterson.

Although the standard advice is to give a bordetella booster once every three years, “some veterinarians recommend a booster vaccine every six months to ensure maximum protection,” adds Peterson.

The frequency at which you should vaccinate your dog will depend largely on your pet’s risk of exposure to Bordetella. If they are frequently boarded, sent to doggy daycare, or are often around other dogs, they will need to receive the booster every six months. This will not only keep your dog healthy but also reduce the risk to the other dogs they are around.

If your dog is mostly at home and secluded from other dogs, then receiving the booster every 12 months is acceptable, since their risk of getting kennel cough is low.

However, it’s important to remember that kennel cough is extremely contagious and can be caught simply from touching another dog or an area they have infected. It’s recommended that you consult your veterinarian to determine the best option for your dog.

How Often Do Dogs Need the Bordetella Vaccine?

Generally, dogs only need the Bordetella vaccine once yearly, “although some veterinarians advise twice yearly vaccinations to ensure maximum protection in high-risk areas,” Peterson says.

For puppies, though, the answer varies.

If the first vaccination is given intranasally or orally, puppies do not need a booster for another year. However, if they are given the injectable vaccination, they will need a booster three to four weeks after the first vaccination—then a booster each year thereafter.

How Much Does the Bordetella Vaccine Cost?

The price for the Bordetella vaccine varies by location and veterinary clinic but is typically between $20 to $50. Some factors that may affect the price include where the clinic is located, the cost of living in the area, and whether or not the fee includes a physical exam and consultation cost.

Most pet insurance companies do not cover vaccination costs in their basic coverage. But many offer the option to purchase additional wellness add-ons, such as Lemonade and ManyPets, to cover vaccination fees.

Be sure to refer to your pet’s insurance policy for information as to whether or not the vaccination will be covered.

Is the Bordetella Vaccine Safe for My Dog?

“The Bordetella vaccine is generally a low-risk vaccine,” Peterson says. “The most common reaction a dog will have after the Bordetella vaccine is a feeling of malaise, lethargy, or discomfort, and possibly a mild fever. These symptoms are normal and should only last a day or two”.

Since the vaccine is a modified form of the live bacteria, a minor cough or sneezing, or lumps and bumps formed around the injection site are possible after vaccination, although it is not common and is short-lived.

You should monitor your dog’s symptoms, and If they persist or worsen, it’s recommended that you contact your veterinarian immediately.

