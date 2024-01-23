Booz Allen Ventures Invests In Albedo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Albedo to develop very low earth orbit satellite constellation. Albedo is the first company to operate satellites in very low earth orbit. VLEO is positioned about half the distance between low Earth orbit and the Earth's surface.

"Albedo is revolutionizing the industry by making high-resolution images and imagery-as-a-service more accessible and affordable, both commercially and for the federal government," said Travis Bales, managing director of Booz Allen Ventures.

