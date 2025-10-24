Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $175 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding reported adjusted earnings of $183 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to $2.890 billion from $3.146 billion last year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175 Mln. vs. $390 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $2.890 Bln vs. $3.146 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $11.3 - $11.5 Bln

