Booz Allen Hamilton Cuts Annual Outlook Below Estimates; Stock Down Over 9% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), a technology company, on Friday revised down its annual outlook below Street view.

The company now expects adjusted income of $5.45 to $5.65 per share, less than the earlier outlook of $6.20 to $6.55 per share.

Excluding items, EBITDA is now projected to be in the range of $1.190 billion to $1.220 billion against the prior expectation of $1.315 billion to $1.370 billion.

Booz Allen now expects revenue of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion against the earlier guidance of $12 billion to $12.5 billion.

On average, 12 analysts polled forecast Booz Allen to post earnings of $6.3 per share on revenue of $12.06 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company noted that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share on December 2 to stockholders of record as of November 14.

BAH was down by 9.59% at $90.67 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

