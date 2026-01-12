Boot Barn's Q3 Results Highlight Strong Sales Leverage Across Channels

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT reported preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that surpassed management’s expectations despite cycling a strong prior-year period. Same-store sales remained strong, driven by broad-based growth across all geographies and major merchandise categories.

Sneak Peek Into BOOT’s Q3 Preliminary Performance

Boot Barn Holdings expects net sales to reach $705.6 million, indicating an increase of 16% from the year-ago period. The growth reflects the same-store sales increase of 5.7%, highlighting balanced contributions from both physical and digital channels. Retail store same-store sales are expected to grow 3.7%, while e-commerce same-store sales are anticipated to increase 19.6%. This multi-channel strength pushed the two-year stacked consolidated same-store sales growth to 14.3%.



Operational results also reflect this sales momentum, with income from operations expected to be $114.8 million, representing 16.3% of net sales, and up from $99.5 million in the prior-year period. Merchandise margin expanded 110 basis points year over year. This margin improvement was largely driven by buying economies of scale, supply-chain improvements and increased penetration of exclusive brands, which now account for 41.5% of sales compared to 39.1% a year ago.



Management expects earnings per share to be approximately $2.79, up from $2.43 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. These results demonstrate the company's ability to leverage its omnichannel platform to capture broad consumer demand.



Boot Barn Holdings ended the third quarter with a total of 514 stores. The company has shown significant expansion momentum, opening 76 new stores in the trailing 12 months. For fiscal 2026, the company expects to reach an estimated 529 stores across 49 states. This reflects the company's formal guidance to increase its store base by 15% during the current fiscal year. Boot Barn has identified a potential for 1,200 stores in the United States, which is more than double its current footprint.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

The preliminary third-quarter results underscore Boot Barn Holdings’ ability to convert broad-based demand into stronger operating performance across its omnichannel platform. Consistent execution in both stores and online, supported by disciplined merchandising and continued supply-chain improvements, indicates the model is scaling effectively. With store expansion continuing alongside improving profitability drivers, Boot Barn appears well-positioned to sustain momentum into the fourth quarter while strengthening its long-term growth trajectory.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 26.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.7%.

