Boot Barn Raises FY26 Sales Target to $2.24B: Still Room to Run?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. BOOT has upped its sales forecast for fiscal 2026. It now expects total sales between $2,197 million and $2,235 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 15% to 17%. The company’s updated view reflects both ongoing store expansion and resilient consumer demand across its western and workwear segments. BOOT had earlier projected total sales between $2,100 million and $2,180 million.



Management guided same-store sales growth in the range of 4% to 6% for fiscal 2026, reflecting confidence in both in-store and digital momentum. The company expects retail store same-store sales to rise between 3.3% and 5.3%. Meanwhile, e-commerce same-store sales are forecast to increase 11% to 13%.

The raised outlook follows a strong second quarter, wherein Boot Barn saw an 18.7% jump in total net sales thanks to strong performance across all major product categories and regions. Both in-store and online sales contributed to this growth, alongside the addition of 64 new stores opened over the last year. The company plans to open another 70 new stores in fiscal 2026, which it expects to generate approximately $3.2 million in annual sales.

E-commerce remains a vital growth engine for the company, with same-store online sales rising 14.4% year over year in the second quarter, outpacing the 7.8% growth in retail same-store sales. BootBarn.com makes up about 75% of its total online sales. Management is optimistic about continued momentum in e-commerce for fiscal 2026, especially with brand-focused websites like Cody James and Hawx pulling in new customers. Plus, integrating artificial intelligence should help improve the website’s functionality, particularly in search and product recommendations.

Overall, Boot Barn appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, supported by an expanding store base and continued investments in digital capabilities. Management’s confidence in both brick-and-mortar and online channels underscores the brand’s balanced strategy to capture evolving consumer demand. However, much will depend on execution through the critical holiday season, which has historically played a decisive role in shaping second-half results.

Boot Barn Faces Competition from Buckle & Deckers Outdoors

Buckle Inc. BKE announced that its net sales rose 8.3% year-over-year, hitting $305.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This growth was driven by a 7.3% increase in comparable sales and a significant 17.7% jump in online sales. Buckle also saw a gross margin increase of 50 basis points, reaching 47.4%, thanks to a 10-basis-point improvement in merchandise margins along with 40-basis-point leverage in buying, distribution, and occupancy costs.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK saw a 9% jump in net sales compared to last year, hitting $1.43 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, thanks to solid performance from its brands. HOKA's and UGG’s revenues climbed 15% and 12%, respectively. Deckers’ gross margin increased 30 basis points from the previous year to 56.2%.

The Zacks Rundown for BOOT

BOOT’s shares have gained 21.1% year to date against the industry’s decline of 17.4%. BOOT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16X, higher than the industry’s average 16.31X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings imply a year-over-year rise of 20.5% and 13.8%, respectively. BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

