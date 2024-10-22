Boot Barn price target raised to $195 from $178 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Boot Barn (BOOT) to $195 from $178 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of the company reporting its Q2 results, the firm expects the company to raise its guidance for FY25 and suspects Q3-to-date is running better than planned, but not quite as strong as Q2, the analyst tells investors.

