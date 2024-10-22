Boot Barn price target raised to $195 from $178 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Boot Barn (BOOT) to $195 from $178 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of the company reporting its Q2 results, the firm expects the company to raise its guidance for FY25 and suspects Q3-to-date is running better than planned, but not quite as strong as Q2, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BOOT:
- Seaport Research footwear/apparel analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
- Boot Barn price target raised to $179 from $147 at Piper Sandler
- Boot Barn price target raised to $192 from $140 at Benchmark
- Boot Barn price target raised to $167 from $140 at Baird
- Boot Barn price target raised to $173 from $157 at Williams Trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.