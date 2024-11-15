Boot Barn management to meet with BTIG

Consumer Retail and Lifestyle Brands Analyst Stichter holds a group meeting and store tour with CEO Conroy, CFO Watkins and Chief Digital Officer Hazen in Nashville on November 19 hosted by BTIG.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOOT:
- TipRanks’ ‘Perfect 10’ Picks: 2 Top-Scoring Stocks for the Rest of 2024
- Alphabet upgraded, Boeing downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Boot Barn upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
- CEO Departure Sends Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Plunging 20%
- Boot Barn price target lowered to $160 from $162 at Craig-Hallum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.