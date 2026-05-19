Boot Barn Gets a Vote of Confidence From SouthernSun

Key Points

SouthernSun Asset Management increased its Boot Barn Holdings stake by 79,127 shares; estimated transaction value is $14.35 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value rose by $5.76 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Post-trade stake: 272,348 shares valued at $39.86 million.

The position equals 5.78% of reportable AUM.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Southernsun Asset Management added 79,127 shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), bringing its total position to 272,348 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price from January through March 2026, was approximately $14.35 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.76 million, reflecting both share price movements and share changes.

What else to know

The fund increased its Boot Barn Holdings stake, which now represents 5.78% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:DAR: $48.25 million (7% of AUM) NYSE:MUSA: $41.89 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSE:LPX: $35.35 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:EXTR: $34.65 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares were priced at $144.80, up 8.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 18.01 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.17 billion Net income (TTM) $218.98 million Price (as of market close May 12, 2026) $144.80 One-year price change 8.6%

Company snapshot

Offers western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories, including boots, shirts, denim, outerwear, and flame-resistant clothing, as well as gifts and home merchandise.

Operates a specialty retail model through a network of physical stores and multiple e-commerce platforms, generating revenue from both in-store and online sales.

Targets men, women, and children seeking western lifestyle and workwear products across the United States, serving both individual consumers and professionals in need of rugged apparel.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a leading U.S. specialty retailer focused on western and workwear apparel, operating over 300 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce presence. The company's strategy emphasizes a broad product assortment, omnichannel distribution, and a strong brand portfolio to capture demand from both lifestyle and work-focused consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

SouthernSun has a well-diversified portfolio of holdings. Boot Barn Holdings sat in the No. 6 spot last quarter, and with this investment, it rose to the No. 3 largest by value. So, this acquisition signals the asset manager’s consistent confidence in the company’s performance.

At the end of its fiscal year 2026, Boot Barn reported record revenue, a 6% growth in same-store sales, and solid net income and cash flow. Also, it plans to open 70 new retail stores during its fiscal year 2027. This growth is impressive, especially amid concerns about inflation. Many are cutting back on nonessential purchases, but although Boot Barn is known for fashionable western wear, it also sells a wide range of durable work boots and clothing, for which there is always demand.

Individual investors may be wary of investing in retail in today’s market, but this is a case where being selective pays off. By choosing retailers of essential merchandise rather than trendy items, investors may find that retail remains a solid option for diversifying their portfolios.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool recommends Boot Barn, Darling Ingredients, and Murphy USA and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.