Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Sales Rise 19%

Key Points Boot Barn's revenue (GAAP) was $504.1 million for Q1 FY2026 rising 19.1% from the prior year, but missing consensus by 10.3% (GAAP).

Same-store sales growth accelerated to 9.4% in Q1 FY2026, with retail store and e-commerce comps increasing 9.5% and 9.3%, respectively.

Management updated fiscal 2026 guidance, embedding anticipated tariff impacts but forecasting up to 14% sales growth for FY2026.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT), a leading retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories, reported its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on July 31, 2025. The biggest news from the release was that while Boot Barn saw notable operational gains, including 19.1% sales growth for Q1 FY2026 and 38.1% higher diluted earnings per share (GAAP) compared to Q1 FY2025, Both revenue and net income (GAAP) for the quarter fell short of analyst expectations. Revenue (GAAP) reached $504.1 million, compared to the $561.8 million consensus estimate (GAAP), and earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $1.74, just under the $1.77 GAAP EPS estimate. Despite the shortfall against estimates, Boot Barn’s quarter showed strong underlying growth and margin expansion, but management signaled a cautious outlook for the second half of FY2026 as tariff and pricing pressures are set to increase.

Metric Q1 FY26(Ended Jun 28, 2025) Q1 Estimate(Ended Jun 28, 2025) Q1 FY25(Ended Jun 29, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.74 $1.77 $1.26 38.1% Revenue $504.1 million N/A $423.4 million 19.1% Gross Profit $197.2 million $156.7 million 25.9% Same Store Sales Growth 9.4% 1.4% 8.0 pp Net Income $53.4 million $38.9 million 37.2%

About Boot Barn and Its Business Focus

Boot Barn operates as a specialty retailer focused on footwear, workwear, and accessories that blend western, country, and work lifestyles. Its stores and online operations are present nationwide, with a network spanning 473 locations as of the end of the quarter. The company reaches a broad customer base, from western enthusiasts to tradespeople seeking reliable work apparel.

Recent strategy has centered on five main areas: building its brand identity, expanding its store base, developing exclusive brands, growing its e-commerce platform, and fostering customer loyalty through its rewards program. These pillars aim to drive both store traffic and digital sales, while maintaining an edge through merchandise that can't be found elsewhere. Exclusive brands have become especially important to the company's profitability and customer retention. Execution of these strategies continues to be measured by store expansion rates, margin performance, exclusive brand sales penetration, and loyalty program membership growth.

Quarter Highlights: Sales, Margins, Expansion, and Key Product Trends

During the quarter, Boot Barn opened 14 new stores, bringing its total to 473. Store expansion played a direct role in top-line growth, as new locations in states such as Alaska and New York drove both in-person and online demand. Same-store sales—a measure of sales at locations open at least a year—jumped 9.4% in the quarter, far ahead of the prior year's 1.4% (Q1 FY2025). Both brick-and-mortar locations and e-commerce platforms contributed, with retail store same-store sales increasing 9.5% and e-commerce same-store sales up 9.3%. E-commerce accounted for 8.7% of net sales.

Gross profit increased to $197.2 million, reflecting a gross margin of 39.1% (GAAP), up from 37.0% in Q1 FY2025. This margin expansion was mainly driven by a higher merchandise margin—meaning the company earned more per item sold—thanks to better buying power, lower freight expenses, and a growing share of exclusive brand sales. Management specifically cited a 180 basis point boost in merchandise margin rate. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were well-controlled at 25.1% of sales, 10 basis points lower than the year before.

Exclusive brands—Boot Barn's own product lines like Cody James, Shyanne, and Idyllwind—accounted for 38.6% of consolidated sales in FY2025. The company continues to reduce its sourcing risk from China by shifting production for exclusive brands to other countries, aiming for just 5% China exposure in the second half of FY2026. Management reported strong customer engagement from its B Rewarded loyalty program, which now includes approximately 9.6 million members as of March 29, 2025, with loyalty members making up the majority of overall sales as of March 29, 2025.

The company highlighted broad-based demand across all geographies and categories. An ongoing challenge remains in the work boots business, which continues to lag relative to other segments. Importantly, management noted no evidence of customers accelerating purchases in anticipation of tariff-related price increases, a sign that purchasing patterns remain steady despite looming headwinds.

Financial Guidance and the Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Looking ahead, Boot Barn raised its full-year FY2026 outlook based on a strong start but is building in caution for the back half of the year due to expected margin pressures from tariffs and vendor-led price increases. The company now forecasts total sales for FY2026 in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion, an increase of 10% to 14% over the prior year. Same-store sales are projected between (0.5)% and 3.5% for the year. Earnings per share guidance is $5.80 to $6.70 for the year. New store openings are expected to be between 65 and 70 for the year, consistent with Boot Barn’s ongoing national buildout.

For the next quarter specifically, guidance calls for $487 million to $495 million in revenue for Q2 FY2026 (up 14% to 16% from the prior year), same-store sales growth of 4.5% to 6.5%, and EPS (GAAP) of $1.19 to $1.27. Management remains attentive to key variables including tariff rates, pricing power, and the ability of customers and competitors to absorb higher costs. Share repurchases continued in the quarter, with 77,959 shares bought back for $12.5 million out of a $200 million authorization. Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

