Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boot Barn (BOOT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Boot Barn is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BOOT has moved about 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. This means that Boot Barn is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.2%.

In Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boot Barn belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.1% so far this year, so BOOT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG, however, belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Boot Barn and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

