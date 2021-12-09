Boost Mobile Offers Unlimited Everything At $25/month

Markets
(RTTNews) - Boost Mobile said its new unlimited Carrier Crusher plans put affordable wireless access back into the consumer's control, offering everything at just $25/month. The plans deliver unlimited data, talk and text to new and existing customers at over 50% less than the largest carriers, Boost Mobile claimed.

Boost Mobile also has several other Carrier Crusher plans launching on Thursday: $15 per month for unlimited 5GB 5G/4G Data (paid every three months or six months); $14 per month for unlimited 5GB 5G/4G Data (paid every 12 months); and $30 per month for unlimited 5G/4G Data (paid every three months).

Boost Mobile is operated by DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

