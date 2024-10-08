News & Insights

Boost By Kroger Plus To Now Include Disney Streaming Options - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) announced Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships. Kroger Plus members can select Disney+ Basic With Ads, Hulu With Ads or an ESPN+ subscription as part of an inclusion benefit.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S.

