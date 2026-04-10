Boom or Bubble? Here's Where Micron Stock Could Be in 5 Years.

Key Points

As inference workloads multiply, growth investors are realizing the need for high-bandwidth memory chips.

Micron is poised to benefit from AI buildouts as new applications at the AI edge move into production.

Despite its monster run over the last year, Micron remains undervalued compared to other AI chip stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The debate over Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) future gets incorrectly framed all of the time. Bulls point to artificial intelligence (AI) model scale and data center buildouts. Meanwhile, bears remain skeptical of the cyclical nature of memory chips and warn of inventory gluts.

I think both camps are indexing too heavily on yesterday's demand curve. The question that smart investors should be asking is whether the next leg of memory demand is structural or speculative. The answer to that will shape where Micron stock trades by next decade.

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Investors are sleeping on the AI inference economy

When it comes to memory chips, training large language models is all anyone seems to be discussing. But inference is where demand for memory truly compounds. Each time a user engages with a deployed AI system, the underlying hardware has to retrieve, process, and return data at low latency. Not only is this workflow incredibly memory-intensive, it scales with usage, not just expanding model sizes.

As AI applications shift from pilots to production environments, inference multiplies by orders of magnitude. Unlike model training -- which is episodic -- inference phases are ongoing and constantly expanding. Micron's HBM3E and LPDDR5X products are positioned for this transition, not because AI models are getting bigger, but because deployed AI is nonstop.

No one is pricing in AI edge use cases

The most visible narrative currently hanging over the AI ecosystem is data center construction. What rarely gets priced in are applications at the edge. Autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing floors, and surgical robotics all require on-device memory capable of processing compressed AI models locally. This is completely different from high-bandwidth memory (HBM), as it runs on LPDDR and embedded NAND.

If edge AI adoption lands anywhere near the trillion-dollar projections for automotive OEMs and industrial equipment makers, Micron quietly gains a second, more lucrative demand vector that's decoupled from the volatility of hyperscaler capex cycles. This decoupling is almost certainly undervalued right now.

Micron is in a boom, but there's a ceiling worth watching

Stock market bubbles are characterized by demand that only exists on paper. Micron's revenue and profit growth are being driven by concrete purchase orders, not by projections inside of spreadsheets.

While Micron does face risks, none has burst-level potential. Samsung and SK Hynix are expanding HBM capacity which could theoretically lead to a commoditization scenario where margins start narrowing. However, commoditization takes time to manifest. A complete margin collapse before next decade is unlikely, given current supply bottlenecks across the HBM industry.

Micron currently boasts a $416 billion market value and forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 6. If the inference economy and edge AI adoption both materialize by the early 2030s, Micron has a credible path to expand its forward earnings multiple in the range of 15 to 20 -- in line with other category-leading AI chip businesses.

Assuming the company's earnings per share (EPS) grows between 20% to 30% through 2031, this would imply a future market capitalization of around $3.5 trillion -- up almost 10x from current levels. While this projection may appear aggressive on first glance, I think it's achievable given the secular tailwinds fueling the AI infrastructure supercycle and Micron's evolving role in supporting these buildouts as next-generation applications come online.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.