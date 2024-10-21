Boom Logistics Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

News & Insights

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 35,588 ordinary shares bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 171,037 shares repurchased so far. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by consolidating its shares in the market.

