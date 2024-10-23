News & Insights

Boom Logistics Updates on Daily Share Buy-Back

October 23, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has updated its daily buy-back announcement, revealing that it purchased 111,573 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s on-market buy-back strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

