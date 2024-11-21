Boom Logistics Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director, adoption of a new constitution, and approval of a share consolidation. The company also authorized a further on-market share buy-back and a 10% placement capacity, reflecting investor confidence. These developments may influence Boom Logistics’ stock performance, attracting interest from market participants.

