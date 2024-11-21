News & Insights

Stocks

Boom Logistics Passes All Resolutions at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boom Logistics Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director, adoption of a new constitution, and approval of a share consolidation. The company also authorized a further on-market share buy-back and a 10% placement capacity, reflecting investor confidence. These developments may influence Boom Logistics’ stock performance, attracting interest from market participants.

For further insights into AU:BOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.