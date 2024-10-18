Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $168,460, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,466,141.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3500.0 to $4550.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3500.0 to $4550.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $1162.7 $1123.4 $1142.8 $3970.00 $342.8K 0 0 BKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $760.7 $745.1 $758.8 $3600.00 $226.2K 34 3 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $415.8 $401.3 $415.8 $4000.00 $123.3K 46 3 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $369.0 $360.0 $360.0 $4000.00 $108.0K 134 11 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $860.0 $851.2 $860.0 $3500.00 $86.0K 45 3

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 52,189, the price of BKNG is down -0.51% at $4348.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4170.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

