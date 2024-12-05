Is Booking Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is the world’s leading online travel and related services provider. With a market cap of $172.6 billion, Booking’s operations span over 220 countries and territories across the Americas, Indo-Pacific, EMEA, and Oceania.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Booking fits this bill perfectly. Given the company's widespread operations globally, its valuation above this mark is not surprising. Booking offers its services through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable, and through a network of subsidiary brands including Rocketmiles, Fareharbor, HotelsCombined, Cheapflights, and more.
The travel services giant recently touched its all-time high of $5,258.20 on Dec. 3 and is trading marginally below that peak. The stock surged over 38% in the past three months outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.3% gains during the same time frame.
Over the longer term, Booking’s performance looks even more impressive as the stock has surged over 47.8% on a YTD basis and 67.3% over the past year, outpacing SPX’s 27.6% gains in 2024 and 33.2% returns over the past 52 weeks.
To confirm the bullish trend, BKNG has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since mid-August and above its 50-day moving average with some fluctuations since late August.
Booking’s stock surged 4.8% in the trading session after the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company reported higher-than-expected, 8% year-over-year growth in room night, driven primarily by stronger performance in Europe. Additionally, it has continued to observe a strong topline growth momentum, as its total revenues for the quarter increased 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching nearly $8 billion, which beat Wall Street’s expectations by a notable 4.8%. This growth was primarily driven by the massive 26% surge in merchant revenues, amounting to approximately $5 billion.
Additionally, the company has observed an even more impressive growth in profitability, with its adjusted EPS increasing 16% year-over-year to $83.89, surpassing analysts’ estimates by a notable 7.6%.
Booking has outperformed its competitor Expedia Group, Inc.’s (EXPE) 24.1% gains in 2024 and 34.7% returns over the past year.
Among the 35 analysts covering the BKNG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $5,077.18.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
- Will This Semiconductor Stock Under $20 Be the Next MicroStrategy?
- Should You Buy Intel Stock as the CEO Steps Down?
- 1 'Strong Buy' Data Center Stock to Own for 2025
- This Might Be the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Own for 2025 and Beyond
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.