Markets
BBLG

Bone Biologics Prices $5 Mln Public Offering With Warrants At $4 Per Share

June 27, 2025 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion, has priced a public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock, Series D warrants, and Series E short-term warrants, each exercisable for one common share at $4.00 per share.

The Series D warrants will expire in five years, and the Series E in 18 months. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $5.0 million, with potential for an additional $10.0 million if all warrants are exercised in cash.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which is expected to close around June 30, 2025, pending customary conditions. Bone Biologics plans to use the funds for clinical trials, IP expansion, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

BBLG currently trades at $4.84, or 16.3462% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.