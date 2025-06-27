Bone Biologics Prices $5 Mln Public Offering With Warrants At $4 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion, has priced a public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock, Series D warrants, and Series E short-term warrants, each exercisable for one common share at $4.00 per share.

The Series D warrants will expire in five years, and the Series E in 18 months. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $5.0 million, with potential for an additional $10.0 million if all warrants are exercised in cash.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which is expected to close around June 30, 2025, pending customary conditions. Bone Biologics plans to use the funds for clinical trials, IP expansion, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

BBLG currently trades at $4.84, or 16.3462% higher on the NasdaqCM.

