Bone Biologics To Implement 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 10, 2025

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its common stock, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on a post-split basis on Nasdaq at the market open that same day, continuing under the symbol "BBLG."

The reverse stock split was approved by shareholders at the company's annual meeting held on May 30, 2025, where they authorized a split in a range of 1-for-2.5 to 1-for-10.

The board of directors later approved the final ratio of 1-for-6.

The move is intended to support compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements and potentially improve the stock's appeal to institutional investors.

Following the reverse split, every six shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be combined into one share.

Stockholders' percentage ownership in the company will remain unchanged, and no fractional shares will be issued—any resulting fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The total number of authorized shares and the par value of $0.001 per share will remain unchanged.

The reverse split will also result in proportional adjustments to the exercise prices and number of shares available under outstanding warrants and equity awards.

The new CUSIP number for the company's common stock will be 098070600.

Currently, BBLG is trading at $0.80, down by 0.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

